Casper Ruud joked seven was his lucky number after claiming the most important trophy of his career in his seventh big final as he beat Jack Draper on Sunday to win the Madrid Open.

The Norwegian, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, earned his first Masters 1000 triumph with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Draper in a 2½ hour tussle at Manolo Santana stadium.

Rising star Draper, who will move up to fifth in the world rankings on Monday above Novak Djokovic, was hoping to add to his Indian Wells title in March, but Ruud outlasted him in his third Masters final.