Bayern Munich secured its 34th German league title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rival Bayer Leverkusen was held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leader with an unassailable eight-point lead with two games left to play and clinching a first major title for Harry Kane.

Leverkusen needed to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chance of claiming the title after Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday. But Sunday's result left last season's champion in second place on 68 points, with Bayern on 76 and sealing its record-extending 33rd Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top league in 1963.

"We can take a moment now to enjoy winning the Bundesliga," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany in a club statement.