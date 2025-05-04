World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said her sensational form this year is "like a dream" after defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday to win her third Madrid Open title.
Last year's runner-up cruised past the American, ranked fourth, in the first set before digging deep in the second to triumph in a tiebreak, sealing victory as Gauff double faulted.
Sabalenka recorded her tour-leading 31st victory this season on the Madrid clay, adding the WTA 1000 trophy to titles in Brisbane and Miami.
