Bayern Munich and Harry Kane's German Bundesliga title party was delayed by at least a day after RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen scored a stoppage-time equalizer in a 3-3 home draw on Saturday.

With Kane sitting in the stands due to a yellow card suspension, Bayern fell two down by halftime, with Leipzig scoring twice in teeming rain in Saxony through Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann.

Bayern then scored twice in 46 seconds via Eric Dier and Michael Olise to level things up with just under 30 minutes remaining.