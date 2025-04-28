The son of the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator apologized on Sunday for prank calling quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the second day of the NFL draft.

Footage circulated on Friday of Sanders, who was once expected to go in the first round on Thursday but slipped into the fifth, taking a call from someone claiming to be the general manager of the New Orleans Saints.

The caller said the Saints had planned to take Sanders next in the draft but that the quarterback would have to "wait a little bit longer."