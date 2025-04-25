The Oklahoma City Thunder made a stunning 29-point comeback after the Memphis Grizzlies lost star guard Ja Morant to a hip injury to win 114-108 on Thursday to move to the brink of a playoff sweep.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Jalen Williams added 26 and Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to spark the second-largest comeback in the playoffs since 1997.
"It wasn't pretty," Holmgren said. "They hit us first. But we did what we had to do and came away with a win. It was a team mentality. Everybody was saying something when we went into that locker room. Then we came out and we cleaned it up."
