The Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in the most lopsided Game 1 win in NBA playoff history on Sunday, as the reigning champion Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors opened the postseason with victories.

The Celtics, fueled by 30 points from Derrick White, defeated Orlando Magic 103-86.

The Cavaliers, who beat out the Celtics for top seed in the Eastern Conference, downed the Miami Heat 121-100 and the Warriors, with 31 points from Stephen Curry, fended off a late Houston surge to beat the Rockets 95-85.