Kodai Senga tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings Saturday and Pete Alonso continued his hot start by knocking in two runs as the New York Mets blanked the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 3-0.
Senga (3-1) allowed just three hits, walked two and fanned four in an 89-pitch performance. Three relievers finished up from there, with Edwin Diaz pitching a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his fifth save.
Matthew Liberatore (1-2) pitched well but was saddled with the loss, lasting 6 2/3 innings and permitting two runs off six hits. He walked one and struck out six.
