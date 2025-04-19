The NBA champion Boston Celtics launch their bid for a title repeat in a playoff landscape altered by the emergence of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, and the intriguing threat of the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics, virtually unchanged from the team that lifted the franchise's record 18th title last season, completed the best regular-season by a defending champions since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, finishing second in the East with a 61-21 record — third best in the league.
They led the NBA in 3-pointers with nearly 18 per game and rolled into the playoffs winning 25 of their last 30 games.
