Aaron Rodgers said he has not committed to a new team — or even to continuing his career — because he is dealing with "difficult stuff" in his personal life.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback discussed his abrupt departure from the New York Jets, his meetings with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, the possibility of retirement and other topics during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

"I'll set it all straight," Rodgers said. "From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made ... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing."