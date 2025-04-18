Along one of the many dirt tracks leading into Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp is a large, hidden compound, where inside, twice a week, adolescent girls gather to learn taekwondo, with the martial arts lessons offering a safe space in the often chaotic settlement.

Kakuma is Kenya's second-largest refugee camp, home to over 300,000 people — from South Sudan, Somalia, Uganda and Burundi — and managed by the Kenyan government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since its establishment in 1992.

The camp endured protests last month when rations were reduced after the announcement of the USAID cuts, with President Donald Trump's decision to slash aid funding impacting many within the area.