Paris Saint-Germain survived a second half onslaught to beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate and reach the Champions League semifinals despite a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday.

In the other quarterfinal that wrapped up Tuesday, five-time European champion Barcelona reached its first semifinal in six seasons with a 5-3 aggregate victory despite being beaten 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund.

PSG was cruising toward the last four when fullbacks Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes struck in the first 27 minutes to add to its 3-1 first-leg lead.