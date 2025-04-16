Owning a Formula One team could be the next step for Saudi Arabia after sponsoring the sport and hosting a grand prix, according to the chairman of the kingdom's automobile and motorcycle federation.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Abdullah al-Faisal told reporters in a video call ahead of this weekend's race in Jeddah that the interest was there.

"It could happen, it could happen soon if you see the growth (of the sport)," he said.