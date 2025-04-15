Red Bull's Helmut Marko has expressed concern about Max Verstappen's future with the Formula One team if it fails to give the four-time world champion a faster car.

Verstappen, winner in Japan on April 6, struggled to sixth place in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix and at one point was last on track.

The year before, the 27-year-old Dutch driver had won from pole position at Sakhir, for the second year in succession, with the fastest lap thrown in.