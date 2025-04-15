All Blacks wing Mark Tele'a said Tuesday that he will play in Japan next year, depriving New Zealand of a key player ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Tele'a, who has scored 13 tries in 19 Tests and was named World Rugby's breakthrough player of the year in 2023, confirmed the move on social media but did not say which club he will play for or the length of his contract.

Media reports have suggested that the 28-year-old will join Toyota Verblitz, led by former All Blacks head coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.