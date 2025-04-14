It was finally Rory McIlroy's time, even if it took a little longer than perhaps was necessary.

McIlroy birdied the first playoff hole with a short putt after missing a chance to win in regulation, capturing the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia.

"This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," the Northern Irishman said. "I think the last 10 years coming here with the burden of the Grand Slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that — yeah, I'm sort of wondering what we're all going to talk about going into next year's Masters."