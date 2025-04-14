Oscar Piastri wrapped up a dream weekend in Bahrain to leave McLaren with its two drivers atop the Formula One drivers' standings.

The Australian was great in practice and qualifying, and then produced a controlled drive under floodlights in Sakhir to win the Bahrain Grand Prix to follow up his success in China last month.

Teammate Lando Norris was being characteristically hard on himself after a qualifying session that left him starting in sixth.