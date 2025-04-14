James Harden scored 39 points as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in overtime to clinch the final playoff spot in a thrilling last day of the NBA regular season on Sunday.

Harden's superb display in San Francisco helped the Clippers bag the fifth seed in the Western Conference and sets up a first-round series with the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The 35-year-old Harden's tally included two crucial back-to-back three-pointers in overtime that ultimately proved decisive in a back-and-forth duel that saw the lead change hands 23 times.