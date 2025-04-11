Major League Soccer said Thursday it will conduct a second phase of study into proposals to bring its season into line with the European calendar.

MLS currently plays from February to December but has been examining a plan to switch to start the campaign at the end of the summer and conclude in the spring.

"Major League Soccer's Board of Governors today authorized a second phase of exploration into a potential move to the international soccer calendar, along with a continued evaluation of the league's regular season and playoff formats," the league said in a statement.