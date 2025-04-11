It's not a scene out of the future, but a reality on the courts of today.
Using artificial intelligence, a top basketball team found the defensive strategy that made the difference in its run to the NBA championship.
Data specialist Rajiv Maheswaran declines to name the team that used AI analysis to claim its victory, saying in a corporate video that it happened several years ago.
