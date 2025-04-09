Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Jaylen Wells broke his right wrist but was conscious and had movement in all extremities after a frightening fall on Tuesday in Charlotte, his agent told ESPN.

Wells left the court on a stretcher after he crashed face-first to the floor following a foul while completing a second-quarter dunk.

Wells was in the clear and going up for a jam when Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson upended him from below. Wells came down hard, and medical personnel immediately raced out to check on him.

Players from both teams knelt in prayer as the medical staff tended to Wells, who was eventually loaded onto a stretcher with his head immobilized and wheeled away. Game action was halted for 23 minutes in all.

The referees upgraded the call against Simpson to a flagrant-2 foul, ejecting him from the game, which Memphis won 124-100.

Wells' dunk gave Memphis a 62-44 lead with 1:10 to play in the second quarter. Desmond Bane hit the technical free throw in Wells' place, and the Grizzlies retained the ball.

Wells, the 39th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, had three points, five rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes before exiting the game.

The 21-year-old Washington State product has been one of the league's standout rookies this season, beginning the night averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 78 games (73 starts) for the Grizzlies.