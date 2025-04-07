Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday to break the hallowed all-time record of Wayne Gretzky that was once considered unbeatable.

Ovechkin's landmark moment came in the second period of visiting Capitals' 4-1 loss against the New York Islanders when the 39-year-old Russian fired home from distance as wild cheers reverberated around UBS Arena.

Ovechkin dived on to the ice in celebration as his teammates jumped off the bench and swarmed over him in scenes of utter joy as Hall of Famer Gretzky smiled broadly in the crowd and joined the standing ovation.