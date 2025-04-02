Red Bull and Racing Bulls drivers put on a show of unity in Tokyo on Wednesday, with the Formula One world still reeling from the shock demotion of Liam Lawson to the junior team just two races into the season, and Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda moving up to replace him at Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

At the F1 Tokyo Fan Festival 2025 in Odaiba, drivers from both teams were upbeat about the change, though perhaps unsurprisingly they weren’t to be drawn on much of any behind-the-scenes drama.

“I’m feeling pretty normal,” said Tsunoda in an onstage interview. “The excitement just crept up on me. It’s probably a one-of-a-kind situation: my first race for Red Bull is my home Grand Prix ... it feels like everything is coming together by fate.”