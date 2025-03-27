The NFL competition committee proposed changes for next season around replay review and kickoff rules, which will be voted on next week along with several team proposals, including eliminating the "tush push."

The committee announced a proposal Wednesday that would expand the reach of instant replay to overrule on-field calls on issues such as facemask penalties and horse-collar tackles, among others.

The proposed change would allow instant replay to "advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present."