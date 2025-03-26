The New York Giants will sign quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract, per multiple media reports.

The deal could reach up to $21 million with incentives, according to ESPN.

Wilson is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his era; he is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl in 2014.

After spending nine years with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal in 2022. After an underwhelming two-year tenure, he was released in 2024 and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Wilson got back on track, throwing for 2,382 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games, guiding the Steelers to a 6-5 record in those contests. He also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The signal caller earned his first Pro Bowl nod since 2021.

Wilson started for the Steelers' AFC wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he put up strong numbers, completing 20 out of 29 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Steelers mustered only 29 total rushing yards in the game.

The veteran quarterback will look to reenergize the Giants, who are coming off a 3-14 campaign. He will join fellow free agent addition Jameis Winston on the roster. The franchise still has at least one major move to make, holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants reportedly also had interest in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who remains unsigned.