The Yokohama BayStars won the Japan Series in 2024, but manager Daisuke Miura’s team still enters 2025 with unfinished business. The BayStars want to repeat, of course, but they want to do so while also claiming the Central League pennant, a title the team has not won since 1998.

The Yomiuri Giants, meanwhile, won the pennant last year, but are still seeking a first Japan Series title since 2012. Rather than stew in disappointment after losing to the BayStars in the final stage of the Climax Series, the Kyojin hit the free agent market looking to restock for another title run.

As for the rest of the CL, the Hanshin Tigers and Chunichi Dragons enter the year under new management, while Tokyo Yakult Swallows star Munetaka Murakami will attempt to drag his team on one last pennant run before he heads to MLB. The Hiroshima Carp, meanwhile, will be motivated to rebound from their late-season collapse in 2024.