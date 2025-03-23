Oscar Piastri led from pole to win the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday as McLaren used a one-stop strategy to complete a dominant one-two with Lando Norris second.

George Russell was third in a Mercedes with Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen snatching fourth place after a thrilling late pass on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton came home sixth behind his teammate after his first Ferrari victory in Saturday's sprint race in Shanghai, when Piastri had been second.