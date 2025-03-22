Yuki Tsunoda stepped up again for Racing Bulls on Saturday as Liam Lawson, who was picked over the Japanese as Max Verstappen's new Red Bull teammate, continued his difficult start to the Formula One season.

While New Zealander Lawson qualified last, and recognized his performances had not been good enough, Tsunoda reached the top 10 for the second race in a row and starts ninth in Shanghai on Sunday.

The Japanese lined up fifth in Australia a weekend ago, with Lawson down in 18th.