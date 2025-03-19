Roki Sasaki was electric at times and erratic at others in his MLB debut.

The highly touted young pitcher lit up the radar gun early and was supported by home runs from Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani in the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers, who beat the Cubs 4-1 on Tuesday, earned a sweep in the season-opening Tokyo Series to get their title defense off to a perfect start.