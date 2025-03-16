France claimed its seventh Six Nations trophy in a record-strewn 35-16 victory over Scotland on Saturday, shaking off the runner-up tag on a crisp evening at the Stade de France.
Les Bleus matched England's number of titles since Italy joined the championship in 2000 and did so in style, scoring 30 tries in a pulsating campaign to make sure they would not end up as runners-up for the fifth time in six years.
Their only defeat came against England at Twickenham, but Fabien Galthie's men put that 26-25 loss behind them by humiliating Italy before crushing Ireland despite losing their talismanic captain Antoine Dupont through injury.
