Pete Crow-Armstrong stands out for the big, blue stars painted on his hair almost as much as he does for the way he swings his bat or patrols center field for the Chicago Cubs.

He put everything on display on Sunday to help the Cubs defeat the Yomiuri Giants in an exhibition at Tokyo Dome, and he might have earned some new fans in the process.

Crow-Armstrong set the table for the first run of the game with a double and a stolen base, and the Cubs used a four-run fifth inning to edge the Giants 4-2.