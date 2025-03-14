In an online auction four years ago, Japanese dentist Yusuke Kamimura's father purchased his first piece of Shohei Ohtani memorabilia: a rosin bag, the soft pouch containing powder that pitchers use to improve their grip on a baseball.

Some 100 million yen ($675,000) later, spent on 300-odd collectibles, renovations and security, the pair are the proud owners of a mini-museum dedicated to the Japanese baseball player inside Kamimura's dental clinic near Tokyo.

"As the number of items grew, we thought that instead of enjoying them on our own, it would be nice to share them with patients," Kamimura said at his clinic in Koshigaya City, where his father is also a dentist and director.