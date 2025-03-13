Max Verstappen said Thursday that Red Bull was "not the quickest at the moment" ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but warned that could change as the campaign progresses.
The Dutchman claimed his fourth straight world title in Las Vegas in November with two races to spare.
The 27-year-old is now bidding to join an even more exclusive club with only Michael Schumacher having won five championships in a row.
