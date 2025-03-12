Formula One champions McLaren have secured Oscar Piastri for the long term after announcing on Wednesday a multi-year contract extension ahead of the 23-year-old driver's home Australian grand prix.

The news followed similar extensions for chief executive Zak Brown, team principal Andrea Stella, Piastri's teammate Lando Norris and senior staff.

Norris, overall runner-up last season to Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, signed his extension in January 2024.