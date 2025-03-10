Norway's ski jumping team deliberately cheated by using manipulated jumpsuits at the Nordic World Ski Championships, where two of their competitors were disqualified during Saturday's ski jumping event, the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Sunday.

Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang were disqualified from the men's large hill competition, while Joergen Graabak was also disqualified from Friday's Nordic Combined team event, but this was related to his bindings.

"The support system has explained that on Friday, they chose to put a reinforced thread in the jumpsuit of Forfang and Lindvik," Norway Ski Federation general manager Jan-Erik Aalbu told a press conference.