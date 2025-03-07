Highly touted Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Britain's Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in his Indian Wells debut on Thursday while Nick Kyrgios was in tears as he retired from his first-round match with an injury.

Fonseca cruised through the first set before Fearnley found his groove in the second to level the match on a windy day in the California desert.

Fearnley raced out to a 3-1 lead in the third before Fonseca stepped up his shotmaking to reel off the final five games and wrapped up the win in style with a dazzling lunge volley at the net on match point.