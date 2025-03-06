Naomi Osaka was eliminated in the first round at Indian Wells on Wednesday, falling 6-4, 6-4 to Camila Osorio in her first tournament since pulling out of the Australian Open with an injury.

Former world No. 1 Osaka, now ranked 56th, looked rusty against the 52nd-ranked Colombian, struggling to find the range on her powerful groundstrokes on a chilly night in the California desert.

"There were certain things that felt extremely off because I could only start to practice serving after a certain amount of time and stuff like that," Osaka said. "So I think given the situation, it wasn't that terrible.