Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the hot favorite to complete a rare Indian Wells three-peat while Poland's Iga Swiatek will look to become the only woman to win the tournament three times when the main draw gets underway on Wednesday in the California desert.

With world No. 1 Jannik Sinner serving a doping suspension, Alcaraz has one fewer obstacle as he bids to join greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only players to prevail three consecutive times in "Tennis Paradise."

The 21-year-old Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev in his last two Indian Wells finals and despite falling to Djokovic in the quarterfinals of January's Australian Open, he has enjoyed a strong start to the year with an 11-2 win/loss record.