Ethiopia's Tadese Takele won the Tokyo Marathon in a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds on Sunday as Uganda's two-time Olympic track champion Joshua Cheptegei finished ninth.

Takele broke clear of the pack with around 4 kilometers to go in warm conditions to claim his first major marathon title, shaving a second off his previous personal best.

Ethiopia's Deresa Geleta was second in 2:03:51, with Kenya's Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich third in 2:04.