Almost like clockwork, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant appears 90 minutes before each home game, walking onto the court, ready to get started. The road to 30,000 career points? It didn’t begin here, but the routine played a significant role.

Pregame shooting routines unfold every night across the NBA. Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee says they are like a "mental sanctuary” where players visualize and replicate what they’re about to face. Taylor Jenkins, coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, calls them confidence-boosting opportunities, a final primer before tipoff.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is perhaps best known for his pregame shooting routine, but Durant’s is also legendary.