Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst supports the bid to end the tush push, the rugby-style QB sneak made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers were outed as the team that submitted the proposed rule change for consideration by the NFL's Competition Committee.

"We're not very successful against it, I know that," Gutekunst said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. "To be honest with you, I haven't put much thought into it. It's been around for a while, we've used it in different fashions with our tight end, so again, I think there will be a lot of discussions about it. I've got to look at some of the information as far as injury rates, things like that, to see. But we'll see."