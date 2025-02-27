Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is coming off left shoulder surgery in November, will serve as the designated hitter in his spring training debut against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday.

Ohtani, 30, had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and expects to be ready to DH when the reigning World Series champions open the 2025 MLB season against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 in Tokyo.

Ohtani was injured stealing second base during the Dodgers' victory in Game 2 of the World Series. He came away with a labrum tear in his left shoulder but continued to play in the series against the New York Yankees.

Ohtani, a three-time MVP in MLB, faced live pitching on Sunday for the first time this spring.

As for pitching, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already ruled out Ohtani for the season-opening series but told reporters he hopes to see the Japanese star return to the mound "sooner than later." He has thrown three bullpen sessions this spring as he works his way back to being a two-way player.

Unable to pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery the previous September, Ohtani was named National League MVP last season after batting .310 with a 1.036 OPS, 54 home runs and 130 RBIs. He also stole 59 bases to become the first 50-50 player in MLB history.