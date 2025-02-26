Ange Postecoglou insists Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is back to his best after the South Korean's slump earlier this season.

Earlier this season, Son endured rare criticism during his successful spell at Tottenham after scoring only four times going into December.

Although the 32-year-old is currently mired in a seven-game goal drought, Postecoglou had no qualms about Tottenham's decision to trigger a one-year extension in January to keep him contracted until 2026.