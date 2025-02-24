Antoine Dupont is already looking ahead to France's likely Six Nations decider against Ireland after his team ran in a record 11 tries during Sunday's crushing 73-24 win over Italy.
Star scrumhalf Dupont was among the key figures as France secured its biggest-ever win in the tournament, dotting down twice and conducting a masterclass in ball-handling.
Les Bleus trail Ireland by three points in the Six Nations standings, and their chances of being crowned champions hinge on their trip to Dublin next month.
