San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return to the bench this season after suffering a stroke in November, ESPN reported on Saturday.
Popovich, the NBA's all-time leader in wins, has not appeared on the bench since suffering what the team later described as a mild stroke on Nov. 2.
The 76-year-old NBA icon said in December he was working toward returning to work this season.
