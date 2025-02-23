Juan Soto, who inked a record $765 million, 15-year deal to join the New York Mets in December, made an instant impact in his first spring training game with his new team, belting a 426-foot home run in his first at-bat.

Soto, who jumped to the success-starved Mets from the glamorous crosstown rival Yankees after helping the Bronx Bombers reach last year's World Series, staked the Mets to a 1-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning of their eventual 6-2 win in Florida.

"It was pretty incredible, I'm not going to lie," said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who placed Soto second in the lineup between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.