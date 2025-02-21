The Tokyo Yakult Swallows employee who portrayed the team’s beloved mascot Tsubakuro has died, the Central League club announced on Wednesday.

The team asked for privacy for the family of the staffer, whose name and cause of death were not revealed in the announcement. Yakult said upcoming activities involving the character are suspended.

“The staff member who supported Tsubakuro has passed away,” the club said on Wednesday. “We would like to express our gratitude and respect for the achievement of raising him to this point as the team mascot.”