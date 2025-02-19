The ceremonies are complete, the celebrations are done, and now it’s time for sumo’s newest yokozuna to get down to the daily task of leading Japan’s national sport.

Hoshoryu’s promotion to grand champion following the January tournament came on the heels of Terunofuji’s mid-basho retirement, which makes the former now the sole holder of sumo’s most exalted position.

Promotion for Hoshoryu was sealed with a second career Emperor’s Cup. It was a title that came one tournament after he narrowly missed out on glory in a playoff, and there is little doubt that the arrow is pointing up for the 25-year-old.