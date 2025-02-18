Canada set up another politically charged ice hockey grudge match against the United States on Monday by beating Finland 5-3 to reach the final of the NHL Four Nations tournament.

Two days after suffering a bruising 3-1 loss to the USA in a chaotic clash in Montreal, Canada ensured it would have a chance to avenge that loss against the Americans in Thursday's final in Boston.

Saturday's first meeting between Canada and the U.S. descended into mayhem within seconds of the puck being dropped, with three fistfights breaking out in the first nine seconds.