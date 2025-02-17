U.S. President Donald Trump paid a visit to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, saluting the iconic race as a celebration of American culture as the NASCAR season got under way.

In Trump's latest visit to a high-profile sporting event, Air Force One performed a flyover of the Daytona International Speedway before the race.

Trump, who last week became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, was subsequently ferried to the circuit in Florida in a presidential motorcade.